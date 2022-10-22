Republic of Ireland to face World Cup hosts Australia in Group B

Sonia Twigg, PA

The Republic of Ireland will make their World Cup in Group B of next year's tournament, facing joint-hosts Australia on the opening day of the tournament in Sydney.

Olympic medallists Canada and Nigeria complete the group.

The tournament will be played in Australia and New Zealand across July and August 2023.

Meanwhile, England have been drawn into Group D alongside Denmark, China and either Senegal, Haiti or Chile.

The European champions’ first match will be against the winner of an intercontinental play-off, with Chile waiting to play the victor of a clash between Senegal or Haiti to claim a place in the group.

The Lionesses’ matches will take place in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide.

Group A brings together the tournaments other host, New Zealand, with Norway, Switzerland and the Philippines, while Spain face Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan in Group C.

Reigning World Champions USA wait for the Group A intercontinental play-off winner to complete their group, which also includes the Netherlands and Vietnam.

Similarly, France, Jamaica and Brazil will not know their last opponent in Group F until a winner emerges from the same play-offs.

Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina make up Group G, while the final group comprises Germany, Morocco, Colombia and the Republic of Korea.