Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 21:51

League of Ireland wrap: Rovers come from behind to thrash St Pat's, Derry City draw with Shelbourne

Two penalties from Graham Burke in either half along with goals Daniel Clearly and Séan Hoare saw the home side complete a comfortable 4-1 win.
League of Ireland wrap: Rovers come from behind to thrash St Pat's, Derry City draw with Shelbourne

Kenneth Fox

League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers came from behind to beat Dublin rival's St Patrick's Athletics at Tallaght Stadium this evening.

Two penalties from Graham Burke in either half along with goals from Daniel Clearly and Séan Hoare saw the home side complete a comfortable 4-1 win.

It was a dream start for St Pat's however as winger Serge Atakayi latched on to a cross to put them ahead after just four minutes.

Things went down hill from there though as two first half goals had Rovers ahead at the break. It got even worse for them when on 74 minutes Anthony Breslin was sent off with the side 3-0 down.

Elsewhere, Finn Harps drew with Bohemians in the first game for new manager Declan Devine. Harps were up 2-1 until a late equaliser from McDaid made it 2-2.

Derry City dropped points in their game against Shelbourne as a 1-1 draw means the gap between them and first place Rovers is eight points.

It was a goal fest at Oriel Park where Dundalk and Sligo Rovers played out a 3-3 draw.

Finally, two teams at bottom of the table battled it out at the UCD bowl where the home side said came out on top against Drogheda United 2-1.

More in this section

Rory McIlroy finishes one shot off lead as he strives to defend CJ Cup title Rory McIlroy finishes one shot off lead as he strives to defend CJ Cup title
Fulham back on winning trail as pressure mounts on Villa boss Steven Gerrard Fulham back on winning trail as pressure mounts on Villa boss Steven Gerrard
Gary O’Neil ‘very happy’ with caretaker boss arrangement at Bournemouth Gary O’Neil ‘very happy’ with caretaker boss arrangement at Bournemouth
league of irelandshelbourneshamrock roversst pat'sderry cityireland
What next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd future comes under spotlight again?

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd future comes under spotlight again?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more