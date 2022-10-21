GAA: All this weekend's club championship fixtures

There's GAA action across the four provinces this weekend, with clubs battling to claim football and hurling county titles.

Among the big match-ups is Kilmacud Crokes' chance to do the Dublin double for the second year running, meeting Na Fianna in the county hurling final, whom they beat in the football final last Sunday.

In Tipperary, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan compete for the county's hurling title, while Derry heavyweights Slaughtneil go in search of their seventh county football final win, with reigning champions Glen standing in their way.

Slightly further along is the Leinster Football Championship, which has three first round fixtures down for decision.

Here's all the GAA fixtures taking place this weekend and where you can watch the televised coverage...

Saturday

Leinster football championship, Round 1: Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick's (Wicklow) - Cullen Park, 8pm - Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 7.45pm

Cavan hurling final: Mullahoran St Joseph's v Coothill Celtic - Breffni Park, 4pm

This weekend the @AIB_GAA Senior Club Football Championship gets underway.



On Saturday we have the clash of Palatine & St Patricks. Then on Sunday Castletown, Portarlington, St Mary's and Colmcille all do battle.



Who will take their first step on #TheToughest Journey? — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) October 18, 2022

Roscommon hurling final: Four Roads v Padraig Pearses - Athleague, 3pm

Tyrone hurling final: Éire Óg An Charraig Mhór v Naomh Colum Cille - Healy Park, 3.30pm

Sunday

Leinster football Championship, Round 1: Castletown (Wexford) v Portarlington (Laois) - Wexford Park, Sunday, 2.30pm

Leinster football Championship, Round 1: Ardee St Mary's (Louth) v Colmcille (Longford) - Ardee, 2.30pm

Laois Senior Football final between Portarlington and O’Dempseys will now be on TG4 at 4.30pm tomorrow 📺



📻 commentary too on Midlands 103. — Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) October 8, 2022

Dublin hurling final: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna - Parnell Park, 2.30pm - Live coverage on TG4 from 2pm

Tipperary hurling final: Kilruane MacDonaghs v Kiladangan - Semple Stadium, 4.30pm - Live coverage on TG4 from 4.20pm

Clare hurling final: Ballyea v Éire Óg - Cusack Park, 3pm

Limerick football semi-final: Newcastle West v Monaleen - Askeaton, 1pm

Limerick football semi-final: Adare v Fr Casey's - Newcastle West, 4pm

Another action packed weekend beckons #GAA — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 21, 2022

Galway football semi-final: Annaghdown v Salthill-Knocknacarra - Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Galway football semi-final: Moycullen v Mountbellew-Moylough - Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm

Sligo hurling final: Easkey v Naomh Eoin - Markievicz Park, 3pm

Roscommon football final: Boyle v Strokestown - Dr Hyde Park, 3pm

Armagh football final: Crossmaglen v Granemore - Athletic Grounds, 4.15pm

Derry football final: Glen v Slaughtneil - Celtic Park, 3.30pm

Fermanagh football final: Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels Belleek - Brewster Park, 4pm