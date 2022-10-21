GAA: All this weekend's club championship fixtures

There's GAA action across the four provinces this weekend, with clubs battling to claim football and hurling county titles.
Among the big match-ups is Kilmacud Crokes' chance to do the Dublin double for the second year running, meeting Na Fianna in the county hurling final, whom they beat in the football final last Sunday.
In Tipperary, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan compete for the county's hurling title, while Derry heavyweights Slaughtneil go in search of their seventh county football final win, with reigning champions Glen standing in their way.
Slightly further along is the Leinster Football Championship, which has three first round fixtures down for decision.
Here's all the GAA fixtures taking place this weekend and where you can watch the televised coverage...
Saturday
Leinster football championship, Round 1: Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick's (Wicklow) - Cullen Park, 8pm - Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 7.45pm
Cavan hurling final: Mullahoran St Joseph's v Coothill Celtic - Breffni Park, 4pm
Roscommon hurling final: Four Roads v Padraig Pearses - Athleague, 3pm
Tyrone hurling final: Éire Óg An Charraig Mhór v Naomh Colum Cille - Healy Park, 3.30pm
Sunday
Leinster football Championship, Round 1: Castletown (Wexford) v Portarlington (Laois) - Wexford Park, Sunday, 2.30pm
Leinster football Championship, Round 1: Ardee St Mary's (Louth) v Colmcille (Longford) - Ardee, 2.30pm
Dublin hurling final: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna - Parnell Park, 2.30pm - Live coverage on TG4 from 2pm
Tipperary hurling final: Kilruane MacDonaghs v Kiladangan - Semple Stadium, 4.30pm - Live coverage on TG4 from 4.20pm
Clare hurling final: Ballyea v Éire Óg - Cusack Park, 3pm
Limerick football semi-final: Newcastle West v Monaleen - Askeaton, 1pm
Limerick football semi-final: Adare v Fr Casey's - Newcastle West, 4pm
Galway football semi-final: Annaghdown v Salthill-Knocknacarra - Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Galway football semi-final: Moycullen v Mountbellew-Moylough - Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm
Sligo hurling final: Easkey v Naomh Eoin - Markievicz Park, 3pm
Roscommon football final: Boyle v Strokestown - Dr Hyde Park, 3pm
Armagh football final: Crossmaglen v Granemore - Athletic Grounds, 4.15pm
Derry football final: Glen v Slaughtneil - Celtic Park, 3.30pm
Fermanagh football final: Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels Belleek - Brewster Park, 4pm