Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 11:10

Five Irish boxers in contention for bronze medals at European Championships

Commonwealth gold medallist Michaela Walsh goes up against Romania's Claudia Nechita in the featherweight last eight.
Kenneth Fox

Five Irish boxers have the chance to secure at least bronze medals at the European Elite Women's Championships in Macedonia today.

First between the ropes will be Westport's Shannon Sweeney, who faces Slovakia's light-flyweight Nicole Durikova in the 48kg quarter-finals.

Carly McNaul has Italian opposition in the form of Olena Savchuk in the quarters of the flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth gold medallist Michaela Walsh goes up against Romania's Claudia Nechita in the featherweight last eight.

In the evening session, Amy Broadhurst has a light-welterweight quarter-final against Serbian, Milena Matovic.

And in the light middleweight quarter-finals, Christina Desmond faces Hanna Ingrid Hede of Sweden.

