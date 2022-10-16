Sunday Sport: City take on Liverpool, Dublin county final decider

Kenneth Fox

Premier League champions Manchester City go to Liverpool today, with their showdown kicking off at Anfield from 4.30pm.

Speaking ahead of the game City manager Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland will feature.

The division's top scorer was rested in the Champions League in midweek due to tiredness.

Guardiola says Haaland has been exceptional so far this season.

There are four other Premier League games today, all kicking off in an hour's time at 2pm.

Scott McTominay is suspended for Manchester United's game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The leaders, Arsenal, go to Leeds United, with Gabriel Jesus to be restored to the Gunners' 11.

Aston Villa host Chelsea, who will be without Reece James.

The England defender is set to miss the World Cup with a knee injury.

Southampton host West Ham United at St Mary's.

In Scotland, Rangers are looking to trim Celtic's advantage at the top to two points.

It's scoreless at half-time in their game away to Motherwell.

Here at home, it's Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-finals day.

Derry City host Treaty United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell in just under an hour's time at 2pm.

Waterford entertain Damien Duff's Shelbourne at the RSC from 4.45.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, leaders Shamrock Rovers will go 8 points clear if they beat Drogheda.

That game kicks off in Louth from 5.

GAA

The Dublin county football final between Kilmacud Crokes and Na Fianna is the pick of today's club championship action.

Throw in at Parnell Park is at 4.30pm.

Blackrock and St Finbarr's contest the Cork senior hurling final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh from 4pm.

The Kilkenny hurling final is between Ballyhale Shamrocks and James Stephens - that gets underway at Nowlan Park at 2.30pm.

Golf

American Keegan Bradley won the ZOZO Championship on the PGA Tour in Japan earlier today.

On the DP World Tour, Spain's Adrian Otaegui (pr: Oh-tay-ghee) holds a five shot lead at the Andalucia Masters.

Racing

There are 8 races on the flat at Naas today from 1.10.