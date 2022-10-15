Saturday Sport: Munster and Ulster face South African tests, Spurs take on Everton

Kenneth Fox

Rugby

Ulster are taking on the Lions in the United Rugby Championship this afternoon as they look to maintain their impressive start to the new season.

Returning Emerging Ireland players Robert Baloucoune and Dave McCann both start for the visitors in Johannesburg where they have just kicked-off.

Munster also face South African opposition this evening.

The Reds welcome the Bulls to Thomond Park for a 7.35pm kick-off with the hosts seeking their second victory of the campaign.

Soccer

Saturday' early Premier League game has gotten underway.

Bottom side Leicester City have welcomed Crystal Palace to the King Power Stadium where it's scoreless after just over 15 minutes of play.

A win for the Foxes would take them out of the relegation zone, for a couple of hours at least.

At 3pm meanwhile Wolves host Nottingham Forest and Fulham entertain Bournemourth.

While this evening's game is in North London as Tottenham take on Everton from 5:30pm.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says it's "human nature" for his players to be downbeat following their Champions League exit.

Their chances of progression in the competition are over after losing 2-0 to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Postecoglou wants to see a positive response in their Scottish Premiership game against Hibs.

Here at home, just three points separate the top four in the SSE Airtricity League Women's National League, as the title race reaches boiling point.

Wexford Youths hold a one-point lead ahead of this afternoon's meeting with Sligo Rovers.

Second placed Shelbourne are away to DLR Waves.

Peamount start the evening in third, and make the trip to Cork City.

While fourth-placed Athlone are in Limerick to play Treaty United.

The day’s other game sees Bohemians host Galway.

Boxing

Kellie Harrington is in last-16 action at the European Elite Women’s Championships in Montenegro later.

She faces Turkey’s Gizem Ozer in this evening's session.

Commonwealth flyweight silver medallist Carly McNaul is in preliminary round action this afternoon.

While Commonwealth champion Michaela Walsh goes up against Amina Zidani of France for a place in the featherweight quarter-finals.

GAA

St. Eunan’s are aiming to retain their Donegal senior football title this afternoon.

For the second year running, they face Naomh Conaill in the final.

There's a 2.15pm start in Ballybofey.

***

Wexford GAA has handed a maximum 96-week ban to St Joseph's mentor Glen McManus for an assault on referee Michael Lannigan and an umpire,

The incident occured in a junior football match between St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island last month.

St Joseph's have also been hit with a €1,000 fine.

Racing

An eight-race card gets underway at Leopardstown this afternoon, where the first goes to post at 2:25pm.