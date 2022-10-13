Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 21:52

Shamrock Rovers' European misery continues following 2-0 loss to Molde

Shamrock Rovers remain rooted to the bottom of Group F in the UEFA Europa Conference League, following a 2-0 home loss to Norwegian side Molde. 
Shamrock Rovers remain rooted to the bottom of Group F in the UEFA Europa Conference League, following a 2-0 home loss to Norwegian side Molde.

Question of offside swirled around the first goal scored by Datro Fofana for the visitors at Tallaght Stadium, which came on the 33rd minute. Kristian Eriksen, however, put the game beyond Rovers with his strike on the 69th minute.

Elsewhere, in the Europa League, Scott McTominay saved Manchester United's blushes with a last-gasp winner against Neil Lennon's Omonoia side at Old Trafford.

The Scotsman's goal came on the 93rd minute to ensure that the tie ended 1-0.

The Cypriot side had put it up to United for the majority of the 90 minutes.

A phenomenal individual performance from Omonoia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho denied United on countless occasions and keep his side in the tie.

Earlier, in the Europa League, Arsenal dispatched of Bodo/Glimt courtesy of a goal from Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta’s side sit top of the Premier League and made it 11 wins from 12 in all competitions with a 1-0 victory in Norway.

The Spaniard opted for a strong line-up, naming seven full internationals with the prospect of winning the group to bypass the round of 32 stage leading to the likes of Saka, William Saliba and Ben White starting the game.

