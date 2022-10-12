Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 10:31

Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui knocks back chance to take charge of Wolves

The Premier League club sacked Bruno Lage earlier this month
Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui knocks back chance to take charge of Wolves

PA Sport Staff

Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has turned down the opportunity to take over at Wolves due to personal reasons.

The PA news agency understands Wolves are now looking at other candidates after Lopetegui declined their offer to succeed Bruno Lage, who was sacked earlier this month.

The Black Country club are third from bottom of the Premier League, with just one win from their opening nine games.

PA understands Lopetegui, who was recently sacked by LaLiga side Sevilla, made the decision to turn down Wolves due to family reasons.

Reports suggest one major factor keeping Lopetegui in Spain is his desire to be close to his 92-year-old father.

Wolves have also been linked with Ruben Amorim, the highly-rated coach of Portuguese side Sporting. However, it has been reported that he has a £20million release clause in his contract with the Lisbon club.

Wolves’ shortlist is also reported to contain Celtic’s Australian boss Ange Postecoglou and another Portuguese, Pedro Martins, who is currently out of work and was most recently employed by Greek side Olympiacos.

More in this section

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury
Clarke Carlisle: I’m proof positive of the road back from adverse mental health Clarke Carlisle: I’m proof positive of the road back from adverse mental health
Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations
soccerpremier leaguewolveswolverhamptonjulen lopeteguibruno lage
President and Taoiseach praise national team's World Cup qualification

President and Taoiseach praise national team's World Cup qualification

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more