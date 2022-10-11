Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 16:42

Watford midfielder Imran Louza charged after allegedly spitting at Ireland international

Swansea reportedly lodged a complaint that Ryan Manning was spat at during the game against the Hornets.
Watford midfielder Imran Louza charged after allegedly spitting at Ireland international

By PA Sport staff

Watford midfielder Imran Louza has been charged with spitting at an opposing player by the Football Association.

Morocco international Louza, 23, is alleged to have spat at Swansea’s Ryan Manning during Watford’s recent 2-1 home defeat to the Welsh club.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter feed read: “Watford FC’s Imran Louza has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL Championship game against Swansea City FC on Wednesday 5 October 2022.

“It is alleged that the midfielder spat at an opposing player towards the end of this fixture, and he has until Thursday 13 October 2022 to provide a response.”

Swansea have been reported to have lodged a formal complaint to referee Tim Robinson after the match.

Louza has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Watford since joining them from Ligue 1 side Nantes for an undisclosed fee in June 2021, including three this season in the Championship.

Manning has six senior international caps for the Republic of Ireland.

More in this section

Football rumours: Leicester to give Donny van de Beek an exit from Old Trafford Football rumours: Leicester to give Donny van de Beek an exit from Old Trafford
Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury
soccerchampionshipfootballwatfordswansearyan manningfasky bet championshipimran louza
Clarke Carlisle: I’m proof positive of the road back from adverse mental health

Clarke Carlisle: I’m proof positive of the road back from adverse mental health

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more