Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 10:02

FA awaiting referee’s report on Arsenal-Liverpool flashpoint

There was a flashpoint as tempers boiled over following the decision to award Arsenal a late penalty
FA awaiting referee’s report on Arsenal-Liverpool flashpoint

By PA Sport Staff

The Football Association is to review details of an incident towards the end of Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty to secure victory for the Gunners, who moved back to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City.

Liverpool had twice come from behind to haul themselves level before Arsenal were awarded a spot-kick with 15 minutes left after Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact but was upheld by VAR.

Match referee Michael Oliver (centre) speaks to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Referee Michael Oliver, centre, spoke to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Adam Davy/PA)

There was a flashpoint as tempers boiled over following the decision, with players from both sides becoming involved.

Referee Michael Oliver went over to speak to rival managers Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp following the incident.

Klopp said in his post-match television interviews he was “not allowed” to divulge any more details while Arteta told a press conference afterwards: “It was an incident that happened. Whatever happens on that pitch stays on that pitch.”

The FA will speak with Oliver and his officiating team before deciding if any further steps should be taken.

“We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident,” an FA spokesperson said.

More in this section

Late F1 driver's father condemns recovery vehicle that put Pierre Gasly in danger Late F1 driver's father condemns recovery vehicle that put Pierre Gasly in danger
Sunday sport: Arsenal welcome Liverpool, Verstappen claims second title Sunday sport: Arsenal welcome Liverpool, Verstappen claims second title
How flying Dutchman Max Verstappen raced to his second F1 world championship How flying Dutchman Max Verstappen raced to his second F1 world championship
soccerpremier leagueliverpooljurgen kloppmikel artetaarsenalfootball associationmichael oliverfa
There will be more – Erik ten Hag hails Cristiano Ronaldo after 700th club goal

There will be more – Erik ten Hag hails Cristiano Ronaldo after 700th club goal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more