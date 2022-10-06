Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 20:15

Shamrock Rovers remain winless in Conference League after Molde loss

James Cox

Shamrock Rovers remain without a win in Group F of the Europa Conference League.

The Hoops were comprehensively beaten 3-0 away to Molde, and they remain bottom of the group.

The top two have just kicked off in Belgium, with Gent hosting Djurgardens.

West Ham have maximum points at the top of Group B following this evening’s 1-0 win at Anderlecht.

And they’ve just kicked off in Group A at Tynecastle where Hearts are up against Italian giants Fiorentina.

Manchester United endured another sticky evening in the Europa League.

They came from behind to win 3-2 away to Omonia Nicosia.

But Real Sociedad top Group E after their 2-0 win away to 10-man Sheriff.

In Group A, Arsenal have just kicked off at home to Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.

