What's on the box: This weekend's televised sport

There's sports coverage across the channels this weekend as the GAA, rugby, Premier League and Formula One seasons continue, among others.
In the United Rugby Championship, Munster face their first Interpro fixture of the new calendar, travelling to Galway to meet northern neighbours Connacht.
After the chaos of Singapore last weekend, F1 travels to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix where a win for Red Bull's Max Verstappen could see him snatch the Drivers Championship title for the second year running.
There's also coverage from some of the GAA club championship fixtures around the country, as well as three games in the Premier League.
Here's where you can watch all of this weekend's televised sport:
Friday
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Connacht v Munster (7.35pm) - Coverage from 7pm on TG4
Soccer: Women's international friendly, England v USA (8pm) - Coverage from 7.35pm on UTV
Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix, live practice - Coverage from 4am on Sky Sports F1
🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | See the latest news from the Munster camp ahead of our first Interpro of the season with Gavin Coombes returning to full training this week ⤵️#CONvMUN #SUAF 🔴
— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 4, 2022
Golf: Open de Espana - Coverage from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf
American Football: NFL, Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos - Coverage from 1am on Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday
Rugby: Women's World Cup, Fiji v England (4.45am) - Coverage from 4.25am on UTV
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Zebre v DHL Stormers (3pm) - Coverage from 2.55pm on TG4
Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Ulster v Ospreys (7.35pm) - Coverage from 7.10pm on BBC Two and 7.15pm on TG4
Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix, live qualifying - Coverage from 7am on Sky Sports F1
Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying highlights - Coverage from 10.50am on Channel 4
TEAM STANDINGS 📊
McLaren moves up past rivals Alpine! 💪
And, Aston Martin takes a solid points-haul too 👏#SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/frWinJowLn
— Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2022
Soccer: Premier League, Brighton v Tottenham (5.30pm) - Coverage from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
Australian Football: Deferred coverage from the AFLW - Coverage from 5pm on TG4
Horse Racing: Racing from Newmarket and York - Coverage from 1.30pm on UTV
Golf: Open de Espana - Coverage from 12pm on Sky Sports Golf
Sunday
GAA: Club championships - Coverage from 2pm on TG4
GAA: Club championships - Coverage from 4.25pm on TG4
Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix, live race - Coverage from 6am on Sky Sports F1
Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix, race highlights - Coverage from 12.30pm on Channel 4
Soccer: Premier League, Crystal Palace v Leeds United (2pm) - Coverage from 1pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
Soccer: Premier League, Arsenal v Liverpool (4.30pm) - Coverage from 4pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
Five to go 👀
Starting this Sunday live on @RTE2 as leaders Shamrock Rovers welcome Shels in the Ringsend Derby at 5pm 👊#LOI | @RTEsport pic.twitter.com/uICcSqSrVY
— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 4, 2022
Soccer: SSE Airtricity League, Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne (5pm) - Coverage from 4.45pm on RTÉ Two
Golf: Open de Espana - Coverage from 12pm on Sky Sports Golf
Australian Football: Deferred coverage from the AFLW - Coverage from 12.15pm on TG4
American Football: NFL, New York Giants v Green Bay Packers (2.30pm) - Coverage on Virgin Media Two and UTV from 2pm
Rugby: Women's World Cup, Wales v Scotland (5.45am) - Coverage from 5.30am on UTV