What's on the box: This weekend's televised sport

There's sports coverage across the channels this weekend as the GAA, rugby, Premier League and Formula One seasons continue, among others.

In the United Rugby Championship, Munster face their first Interpro fixture of the new calendar, travelling to Galway to meet northern neighbours Connacht.

After the chaos of Singapore last weekend, F1 travels to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix where a win for Red Bull's Max Verstappen could see him snatch the Drivers Championship title for the second year running.

There's also coverage from some of the GAA club championship fixtures around the country, as well as three games in the Premier League.

Here's where you can watch all of this weekend's televised sport:

Friday

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Connacht v Munster (7.35pm) - Coverage from 7pm on TG4

Soccer: Women's international friendly, England v USA (8pm) - Coverage from 7.35pm on UTV

Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix, live practice - Coverage from 4am on Sky Sports F1

Golf: Open de Espana - Coverage from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

American Football: NFL, Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos - Coverage from 1am on Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday

Rugby: Women's World Cup, Fiji v England (4.45am) - Coverage from 4.25am on UTV

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Zebre v DHL Stormers (3pm) - Coverage from 2.55pm on TG4

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, Ulster v Ospreys (7.35pm) - Coverage from 7.10pm on BBC Two and 7.15pm on TG4

Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix, live qualifying - Coverage from 7am on Sky Sports F1

Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying highlights - Coverage from 10.50am on Channel 4

Soccer: Premier League, Brighton v Tottenham (5.30pm) - Coverage from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Australian Football: Deferred coverage from the AFLW - Coverage from 5pm on TG4

Horse Racing: Racing from Newmarket and York - Coverage from 1.30pm on UTV

Golf: Open de Espana - Coverage from 12pm on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday

GAA: Club championships - Coverage from 2pm on TG4

GAA: Club championships - Coverage from 4.25pm on TG4

Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix, live race - Coverage from 6am on Sky Sports F1

Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix, race highlights - Coverage from 12.30pm on Channel 4

Soccer: Premier League, Crystal Palace v Leeds United (2pm) - Coverage from 1pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Soccer: Premier League, Arsenal v Liverpool (4.30pm) - Coverage from 4pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Soccer: SSE Airtricity League, Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne (5pm) - Coverage from 4.45pm on RTÉ Two

Golf: Open de Espana - Coverage from 12pm on Sky Sports Golf

Australian Football: Deferred coverage from the AFLW - Coverage from 12.15pm on TG4

American Football: NFL, New York Giants v Green Bay Packers (2.30pm) - Coverage on Virgin Media Two and UTV from 2pm

Rugby: Women's World Cup, Wales v Scotland (5.45am) - Coverage from 5.30am on UTV