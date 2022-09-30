Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 13:44

Ireland squad named for upcoming Women's World Cup play off

There are recalls to the panel for Niamh Farrelly, Roma McLaughlin, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named a 28 strong squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup play off against either Scotland or Austria on October 11th.

There are recalls to the panel for Niamh Farrelly, Roma McLaughlin, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa.

Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn also return after missing the win over Slovakia.

The squad announcement follows news that Megan Connolly will be unavailable. Connolly was hospitalised following the 1-0 win over Finland at Tallaght stadium on September 1st.

The Brighton midfielder is joined on the injury list by Savannah McCarthy, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan.

Molloy and Kiernan are recent injuries, sustained at club level for Wexford Youths and Liverpool respectively, that reduces Ireland coach Vera Pauw’s options off the bench.

Ireland must wait for the result of Scotland versus Austria at Hampden Park on October 6th to discover if they are travelling to Glasgow or Vienna to reach next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

 

republic of irelandvera pauwworld cupplay-offs
