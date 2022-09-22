Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 12:58

Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in farewell match

The pair, with 42 major titles between them, will team up in Friday’s doubles at the Laver Cup.
Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in farewell match

By Andy Sims, PA

Roger Federer will play the final match of his career partnering Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival.

Federer and Nadal, a 22-time major winner, will face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night at around 9pm.

“I’m not sure if I can handle it all but I’ll try,” said Federer, 41.

“This one feels a whole lot different. I’m happy to have him on my team and not playing against him.

“Playing with Rafa feels really different. To be able to do it one more time, I’m sure it will be wonderful and I’ll try my very best.

“I’ll enjoy it but it will be very hard.”

Earlier in the evening Andy Murray, making his debut at the Ryder Cup-style event, will take on Australia’s Alex De Minaur.

In the day session Casper Ruud faces Sock and Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Diego Schwartzman.

More in this section

Pilot said plane was ‘dodgy’ prior to footballer Emiliano Sala’s fatal flight Pilot said plane was ‘dodgy’ prior to footballer Emiliano Sala’s fatal flight
Chelsea dealt blow as Christoph Freund opts to stay at Red Bull Salzburg Chelsea dealt blow as Christoph Freund opts to stay at Red Bull Salzburg
He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes
tennisrafael nadalroger federerfedererlaver cup
Substitute Lyndon Dykes heads in late double as Scotland beat Ukraine

Substitute Lyndon Dykes heads in late double as Scotland beat Ukraine

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband
NO REPRO FEE Open House Dublin invites you to explore the city and county with 150+ free events

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more