Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 20:01

Difficult night in Belgium for Shamrock Rovers as Gent ease to 3-0 win

Shamrock Rovers have endured a torrid night in Belgium in Group F of the Conference League.
James Cox

Stephen Bradley’s side were beaten 3-0 away to Gent.

The Belgians top the group on goal difference from Djurgardens, who won 3-2 at home to ten-man Molde.

Rovers have three weeks before they go to Molde in their next European outing.

The Hoops did improve in the second-half, creating a number of chances, but they failed to break down the home defence.

Jack Byrne and Rory Gaffney came the closest to finding the net for Rovers.

shamrock rovers jack byrne stephen bradley europa conference league rory gaffney gent
