Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 15:42

Roger and out: Tributes for ‘a champion in every sense of the word’

Federer won eight men’s singles titles at SW19.
Roger and out: Tributes for ‘a champion in every sense of the word’

By PA Sport Staff

Wimbledon thanked Roger Federer for the joy he had brought to so many after he announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 41.

Federer won the men’s singles title at SW19 a record eight times, securing his first crown back in 2003, in a career where he won 20 grand slam championships in all.

A tweet from the tournament’s official account read: “Roger, where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.

“We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”

The ATP Tour issued its own tribute to Federer, simply saying: “You changed the game, #RForever. ”

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi added: “Roger’s impact on tennis, and the legacy he’s built, are impossible to overstate. Over 24 years as a professional, Roger brought millions of adoring fans into the game.

“He spearheaded an incredible new era of growth and elevated the popularity of our sport. Few athletes have transcended their field in such a manner. Roger made us all feel proud and fortunate to be part of the same sport.”

More in this section

UEFA awaits report from Ibrox before considering action over national anthem UEFA awaits report from Ibrox before considering action over national anthem
Niamh Fahey relishing ‘hugely exciting’ chance to qualify for World Cup Niamh Fahey relishing ‘hugely exciting’ chance to qualify for World Cup
Midfielder Gavi signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2026 Midfielder Gavi signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2026
tennisreactionatp tourwimbledonroger federerfederersw19
PGA Tour is ‘trying to destroy’ LIV Golf, claims Greg Norman

PGA Tour is ‘trying to destroy’ LIV Golf, claims Greg Norman

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more