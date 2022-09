James Cox

The Irish men's sevens side are on their way home following a podium finish at this year's World Cup in South Africa.

James Topping's men just missed out on a place in the final but settled for a bronze medal finish with a 19-14 win over Australia.

The women's side also finished their campaign with the win.

Captain Lucy Mulhall lead her side to a 16 point win over England in the 7th/8th placed playoff.