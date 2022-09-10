Saturday Sport: Next weekend's Premier League games in doubt, BMW PGA Championship resumes

Kenneth Fox

Soccer

There is doubt over whether next weekend's Premier League games will be able to go ahead, due to concerns about being able to stage them safely.

Police officers from England are likely to be redeployed to London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which would result in a shortage of officers to work at fixtures.

Games in the Premier League and English Football League were already postponed this weekend and the cancellation of more matches would add to an already congested season due to the World Cup.

===

The meeting of last season’s top two is the standout among today’s Women’s National League fixtures.

Current leaders Shelbourne welcome Peamount to Tolka Park.

With that one kicking off at 7.35pm, Wexford Youths can go top for a couple of hours with a win at home to Cork City.

Kick off at Ferrycarrig Park is at 6pm.

There is also a Connacht derby first up with Sligo Rovers against Galway at 2pm.

At 4pm, DLR Waves play Athlone, and Bohemians go to Treaty United an hour later.

Golf

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are back out for their second rounds at the BMW PGA Championship.

McIlroy has teed off from four-under-par at Wentworth with Lowry resuming from six-under.

Graeme McDowell is one over after three holes today to leave him level par all round while Jonathan Caldwell is on three over par.

Soren Kjeldsen leads on 12-under-par and has a one shot advantage over Viktor Hovland at the top of the leaderboard.

The tournament has been reduced to 54 holes following yesterday’s postponement, and play will wrap up on Monday.

===

Leona Maguire is six shots off the lead heading into the weekend at the Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.

The Cavan golfer is in a tie for 12th at seven-under-par following a second-round 67 overnight.

Stephanie Meadow heads into day three at two-under.

GAA

Former Wexford player John Hegarty is set to be appointed as the county's new senior football boss.

Wexford GAA have announced they will be proposing the Kilanerin clubman for ratification at the County Committee meeting on Tuesday week.

Hegarty played with the intercounty side for 11 years and has also had county success as a manager with Kilanerin and Shelmaliers.

Tennis

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam final since 2005.

The 19-year-old beat Frances Tiafoe in five sets to reach the men's decider of the US Open, where he'll face Casper Ruud.

The Norwegian also needed to go the distance to get past Russia's Karen Khachanov.

The winner will also become the new world number one.

===

Ons Jabeur hopes to land her first Grand Slam title at the second attempt tonight.

The Tunisian plays top seed Iga Swiatek in the women’s singles final at the US Open.

Play is due to get underway on the Arthur Ashe Court at 9pm.

Rugby

Ireland's men's and women's sevens team both have quarter-finals at the World Cup in Cape Town this evening.

Hosts South Africa stand in the way of the men's team and a place in the last-four.

While the women's team have the tough task of facing New Zealand in their quarter-final.

Racing

Overseas challengers Vadeni and Mishriff and the big local hope Luxembourg are among seven declarations for a thrilling renewal of the Irish Champion Stakes on the opening day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown.

Dermot Weld’s brilliant Classic winner Homeless Songs heads the 11 declarations for the Group 1 Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes.

Racing at Leopardstown gets underway with the Ballylinch Stud Stakes at 13:30pm.