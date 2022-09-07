Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 21:00

Serge Aurier becomes Nottingham Forest’s 22nd signing of the summer

The former Tottenham full-back will provide competition for Neco Williams.
Serge Aurier becomes Nottingham Forest’s 22nd signing of the summer

By PA Sport Staff

Nottingham Forest have made former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier their 22nd signing of the summer, subject to visa approval.

The Ivory Coast right-back will provide competition for Neco Williams as Forest boss Steve Cooper continues to add strength in depth to his squad.

In a statement, Forest said they were “delighted” with the capture of Aurier, who made 24 appearances for Villareal last season as they reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Aurier joined Paris St Germain in 2015 and two years later moved to Tottenham, for whom he made 110 appearances during his four years in north London.

More in this section

Erling Haaland stars again as Manchester City hammer Sevilla 4-0 Erling Haaland stars again as Manchester City hammer Sevilla 4-0
Woman returned to Benjamin Mendy’s mansion after alleged rape, court hears Woman returned to Benjamin Mendy’s mansion after alleged rape, court hears
Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll
soccerpremier leagueserge auriernottm foreststeve cooperforest
Paul Pogba ‘fine’ after knee surgery as he faces World Cup fitness race

Paul Pogba ‘fine’ after knee surgery as he faces World Cup fitness race

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more