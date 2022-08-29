League of Ireland wrap: St Pat's sink Bohemians, Sligo Rovers beat Dundalk

Kenneth Fox

It was another eventful night in the League of Ireland Premier Division as fourth place St Patrick's Athletic beat sixth place Bohemians 3-1.

Goals from Barry Cotter, Chris Forrester and Adam O'Reilly sealed an impressive away victory for St Pats.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers dented Dundalk's title hopes with a 2-0 win at the Showgrounds. An own goal from Andy Boyle and a first goal for Estonian striker Frank Liivak saw the home side claim all three points.

93’ Full Time!



Three important points for Rovers who played well throughout.



Next up we host Drogheda United on Saturday at 7:45pm



Come on Rovers! #bitored 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/H0PHKNbk0t — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) August 29, 2022

Derry City kept the pressure on leaders Shamrock Rovers with a 1-0 away victory against Shelbourne. Ryan Graydon scored a goal in added time to give Derry City a crucial win.