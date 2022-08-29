Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 07:30

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo looks into Chelsea move

The Blues are also reportedly keen on a move for Wilfried Zaha.
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo looks into Chelsea move

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with another potential move out of Old Trafford, with The Independent reporting his agent is in Chelsea to look into a move to the Blues. The 37-year-old has run into trouble at United since moving last year, causing speculation over his future.

Meanwhile, The Guardian writes that the Blues have also reignited a pursuit of 29-year-old Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. But the paper adds that 33-year-old Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still their priority.

On outgoings, the Daily Mail reports Ajax are looking at Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. The 29-year-old is being weighed up as a replacement for Antony, who is set to leave for United.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
The Daily Mail reports Ajax are looking at Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech (John Walton/PA)

And Liverpool are considering a move for 29-year-old Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to the Yorkshire Post.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Trevoh Chalobah: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 23-year-old defender will not leave Chelsea this summer despite talks taking place with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig.

Ethan Ampadu: But Romano also writes that Chelsea will let 21-year-old midfielder Ampadu go to Italian side Spezia on a loan deal.

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe in Belgium Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe in Belgium
Emma Raducanu takes belief into US Open return after testing year Emma Raducanu takes belief into US Open return after testing year
Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth
soccermanchester unitedfootballtransfersmanchester citywest hambernardo silvaparis st-germainajaxgossipmarco asensioantonylucas paquetahans vanaken
Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest

Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more