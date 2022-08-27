Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton

By PA Sport staff

Everton have signed striker Neal Maupay from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old Frenchman scored 27 goals in 110 appearances over three years on the south coast.

Maupay had been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest but Toffees boss Frank Lampard has now secured his signature on a three-year contract.

“Everton is a great club with unbelievable fans and I am so, so happy to be here,” Maupay told evertontv.

“It feels amazing. It was an easy choice for me when I started to talk with the club. I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton and help the club to succeed. I’m excited and it’s a new challenge for me.

“I will do everything I can for Everton. That’s what the fans want – they want players that are ready to give their best, and ready to fight

“When I step on the pitch, I will run, I will tackle, I will try to make assists and score goals. Whatever the team needs, I will do it, because I want to be successful and I want my team to win.”

Maupay was not signed in time to face his former club Brentford on Saturday.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter said: “Neal is keen to play more regular football than we have been able to offer and Everton are able to give him that opportunity.

“We could fully understand his position and the deal represents a good one for all parties involved.

“We appreciate this is an excellent opportunity for Neal and his family, and on behalf of everyone here I would like to thank him for his efforts for the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”