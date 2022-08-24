Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 20:44

Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan from Manchester United

The PA news agency understands the deal includes an obligation for Marseille to buy the Ivory Coast international.
Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan from Manchester United

By Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move, the Premier League club have announced.

The PA news agency understands the deal includes an obligation for Marseille to buy the Ivory Coast international if he makes a certain number of appearances and the French outfit qualify for the Champions League.

There is no loan fee involved but Marseille would pay six million euros (£5million) if the purchase clause is triggered. Marseille will also cover the 28-year-old’s full wages during the course of the loan.

Bailly has made 113 appearances for United since moving from Villarreal in the summer of 2016.

He helped the club win the League Cup and Europa League in his first season but he has also been hampered by injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford.

Bailly (right) has been with United since 2016
Bailly (right) has been with United since 2016 (Nigel French/PA)

The signing of Lisandro Martinez this summer saw him fall down the pecking order with competition at centre-back also coming from Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

A statement from United described Bailly as a “popular member” the squad and added: “Eric has our best wishes for the campaign to come and we will be following his progress closely.”

More in this section

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court
Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year
soccerpremier leaguefootballman utdmarseilleeric bailly
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on teenager Dominic Ballard

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on teenager Dominic Ballard

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more