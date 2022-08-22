Mayo appoint Kevin McStay as senior football manager

Muireann Duffy

Mayo GAA has confirmed Kevin McStay has been appointed as the county's new senior football manager.

McStay takes over from James Horan, who handed in his notice following Mayo's defeat to Kerry in this year's All-Ireland quarter-final.

Confirming the news on Monday evening, Mayo GAA tweeted: "Kevin McStay ratified as new Mayo GAA senior football manager following a meeting of the Mayo GAA executive committee and Mayo GAA county board this evening in Castlebar."

PRESS NOTE

Kevin McStay ratified as new Mayo GAA Senior Football manager following a meeting of the Mayo GAA Executive committee and Mayo GAA County Board this evening in Castlebar. A four year term has been agreed with Kevin McStay. Mayo GAA would like to wish Kevin all the best pic.twitter.com/zcaG2XX2xQ — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) August 22, 2022

The county board said McStay has been brought on for a four-year term.

McStay previously managed the Roscommon senior team, as well as club side St Brigid's, and is understood to have assembled a management team made up of former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford, ex-Mayo coach Donie Buckley, his old Roscommon and Brigid's coach Liam McHale and ex-Belmullet manager Damien Mulligan.