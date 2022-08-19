LOI: Draw sees Derry lose ground in title race

James Cox

Derry City missed the chance to insert themselves in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race tonight.

They were held to a 1-1 draw away to Drogheda United, and stay three points off second placed Dundalk.

Finn Harps moved off the bottom of the table with a 3-2 defeat of northwest rivals Sligo Rovers.

UCD again prop up the table after going down 2-1 at home to St Pat’s.

And Shelbourne had JR Wilson sent off, but salvaged a 1-1 draw with Bohemians at Tolka Park.

Cork City have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the First Division.

Ruairi Keating scored twice as they came from behind to win 2-1 away to Cobh Ramblers.

While second placed Galway lost 2-1 at home to ten-man Bray.

And Treaty United lost for the second time in three games, going down 2-0 at Athlone.