Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 22:03

LOI: Draw sees Derry lose ground in title race

Derry City missed the chance to insert themselves in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race tonight.
LOI: Draw sees Derry lose ground in title race

James Cox

Derry City missed the chance to insert themselves in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race tonight.

They were held to a 1-1 draw away to Drogheda United, and stay three points off second placed Dundalk.

Finn Harps moved off the bottom of the table with a 3-2 defeat of northwest rivals Sligo Rovers.

UCD again prop up the table after going down 2-1 at home to St Pat’s.

And Shelbourne had JR Wilson sent off, but salvaged a 1-1 draw with Bohemians at Tolka Park.

Cork City have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the First Division.

Ruairi Keating scored twice as they came from behind to win 2-1 away to Cobh Ramblers.

While second placed Galway lost 2-1 at home to ten-man Bray.

And Treaty United lost for the second time in three games, going down 2-0 at Athlone.

More in this section

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on loan for rest of season Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on loan for rest of season
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro closing in on switch to Manchester United Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro closing in on switch to Manchester United
Eddie Howe not interested in letting Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle Eddie Howe not interested in letting Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle
league of irelanddundalkderry city
David Moyes: Give Gianluca Scamacca time to make his mark at West Ham

David Moyes: Give Gianluca Scamacca time to make his mark at West Ham

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more