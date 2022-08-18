Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 20:08

Rovers suffer 4-0 defeat to Ferencváros in Budapest

Two goals for Ferencváros either side of the break gave them the win at the Groupama Aréna
Rovers suffer 4-0 defeat to Ferencváros in Budapest

Shamrock Rovers have been beaten 4-0 by Hungarian side Ferencváros in their Europa League play-off first leg clash in Budapest.

A goal from Carlos Auzqui got the home-side on the scoresheet early in the 13th minute before Adama Malouda Traoré added a second in the 34th.

Shortly after the break, Traore was back for his second of the evening, again besting Alan Mannus just three minutes into the second half.

Ending a disappointing night for the Dubliners, after being on the pitch for just over 10 minutes, substitute Eldar Civictook the last of the evening's goals in the final minute of added time.

The second leg of the play-off will be played at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday, August 25th with kick-off at 8pm.

More in this section

Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19 Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19
Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears
Southampton motivated for Leicester clash after last season’s controversy Southampton motivated for Leicester clash after last season’s controversy
hungaryshamrock roversferencvarosbudapesteuropa leauge
Rory McIlroy hails ‘alpha’ figure Tiger Woods after players meet to discuss LIV

Rory McIlroy hails ‘alpha’ figure Tiger Woods after players meet to discuss LIV

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more