Rovers suffer 4-0 defeat to Ferencváros in Budapest

Shamrock Rovers have been beaten 4-0 by Hungarian side Ferencváros in their Europa League play-off first leg clash in Budapest.

A goal from Carlos Auzqui got the home-side on the scoresheet early in the 13th minute before Adama Malouda Traoré added a second in the 34th.

Shortly after the break, Traore was back for his second of the evening, again besting Alan Mannus just three minutes into the second half.

Ending a disappointing night for the Dubliners, after being on the pitch for just over 10 minutes, substitute Eldar Civictook the last of the evening's goals in the final minute of added time.

The second leg of the play-off will be played at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday, August 25th with kick-off at 8pm.