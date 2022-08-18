Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 06:26

LeBron James to remain Los Angeles Laker with $97.1m contract extension

The extension will take the 37-year-old’s career guaranteed earnings to £441.6million.
LeBron James to remain Los Angeles Laker with $97.1m contract extension

By John Besley, PA

LeBron James has come to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a mammoth contract extension which will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history.

The 37-year-old’s management agency, Klutch Sports Group, said the two-year extension was worth $97.1million.

In a post on Twitter, Klutch’s official account said: “Congrats @KingJames on your 2 year $97.1 million extension and becoming the highest paid player in the history of the NBA!”

The extension will take James’s career guaranteed earnings past Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant to $532 million.

James joined the Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

He secured his fourth championship with the Lakers’ NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat in 2020.

More in this section

Rangers’ Champions League hopes in the balance after home draw with PSV Rangers’ Champions League hopes in the balance after home draw with PSV
Germany may consider Olympic bid after European Championships in Munich Germany may consider Olympic bid after European Championships in Munich
European Athletics Championships: Israel Olatunde sets new Irish record in 100m final European Athletics Championships: Israel Olatunde sets new Irish record in 100m final
nbalebron jamesbasketballlos angeles lakersjames
Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more