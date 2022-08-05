Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 22:06

LOI: Dundalk preserve unbeaten run with late equaliser against Derry

An injury-time header from Pat Hoban helped preserve Dundalk’s lengthy unbeaten home record tonight.
LOI: Dundalk preserve unbeaten run with late equaliser against Derry

James Cox

An injury-time header from Pat Hoban helped preserve Dundalk’s lengthy unbeaten home record tonight.

His goal salvaged a 1-1 draw from their game with Derry City at Oriel Park, and kept Dundalk second in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Finn Harps collected their first win in twelve league games with a 3-0 defeat of Drogheda United in Ballybofey.

Cork City opened up a six-point lead at the top of the First Division, helped by their 6-1 demolition of Athlone Town at Turner’s Cross.

Second placed Galway United drew 2-2 at home to Wexford.

And Waterford returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory away to Treaty United.

More in this section

Lille midfielder Amadou Onana close to completing Everton switch Lille midfielder Amadou Onana close to completing Everton switch
Frank Lampard: Dele Alli could provide solution to Everton’s striker dilemma Frank Lampard: Dele Alli could provide solution to Everton’s striker dilemma
Haaland to bounce back and all eyes on Ronaldo – Premier League talking points Haaland to bounce back and all eyes on Ronaldo – Premier League talking points
league of irelanddundalkderry citypat hoban
Roy Keane warns Cristiano Ronaldo situation 'could get ugly' for Man United

Roy Keane warns Cristiano Ronaldo situation 'could get ugly' for Man United

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more