Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 10:57

Kevin McStay assembling all-star backroom team for Mayo role

The former Roscommon boss is putting his hat in the ring for the vacant Mayo manager role.
Kevin McStay assembling all-star backroom team for Mayo role

Kenneth Fox

Ray Dempsey, Kevin McStay and Mike Solan are believed to be among the candidates for the vacant Mayo senior football management position.

As the Irish Examiner reports, former Mayo footballer Dempsey has guided his native Knockmore to the last two Mayo SFC titles and was in charge of the county's minor and U21 teams.

Ex-Roscommon and St Brigid's manager McStay is understood to have assembled a management team comprising former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford, ex-Mayo coach Donie Buckley, his old Roscommon and Brigids coach Liam McHale and ex-Belmullet manager Damien Mulligan.

Solan, who led Mayo's U21s to All-Ireland success in 2016, coached Leitrim alongside manager and fellow Ballaghaderreen man Andy Moran this past season.

McStay, who has won provincial and All-Ireland success with St Brigid's in the 2012/13 season and brought Roscommon to a Nestor Cup in '17, had previously put his name forward for the Mayo position in 2014 when James Horan left the first time but was overlooked for the duo of Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes.

Rochford, who succeeded the Connelly-Holmes partnership, has been coaching Donegal the last four seasons and was this past week linked with Bernard Flynn as part of his unsuccessful ticket for the Meath position taken by Colm O'Rourke.

Buckley had been working with Monaghan the past two seasons before manager Seamus McEnaney recently decided to step down.

The Mayo executive have set tomorrow as the deadline for expressions of interest in succeeding Horan who parted ways after a second four-year term in charge following the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry.

More in this section

Luke Donald tipped to replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald tipped to replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One
Fulham sign Switzerland international Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg Fulham sign Switzerland international Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg
gaamayoirelandkevin mcstaybackroom team
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plans extra pre-season game after campaign begins

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plans extra pre-season game after campaign begins

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more