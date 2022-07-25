Troy Parrott joins Preston on loan after signing new Tottenham deal

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 18:43

James Cox

Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott has signed a contract extension with Tottenham Hotspur and joined Preston North End on loan.

Parrott had a good season on loan with MK Dons in League One last year, while he also impressed for Ireland, and scored a goal in the 3-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Scotland in June.

Parrott, 20, has notched up 15 senior international caps and four goals so far.

His contract extension with Spurs runs up until 2025.

After signing for the Championship side, he said: "I'm buzzing to get going, to come in and see the place, meet the lads and get going really.

"I spoke to the manager first of all. I like the sound of how the team wants to play, they want to create a lot of chances which for me is a no brainer really, and obviously the Irish boys here also helps.

"I’ve been speaking to Browney and Robbie and just asking what it’s like around the place and they’ve had nothing but good things to say, so I’m happy to be here."

Parrott will join the Irish contingent at Preston which includes Robbie Brady, Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire.

