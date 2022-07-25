Colm O'Rourke set to be named new Meath manager

James Cox

Colm O'Rourke is set to be confirmed as the new Meath senior football manager, pending ratification from the county board.

O'Rourke is set to replace Andy McEntee, who has taken over as Cavan manager after standing down last month.

A Meath GAA statement today read: "The Management Committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Colm O’Rourke be put before the County Committee for ratification as Meath Senior Football manager.

"Colm has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors."

The Sunday Game pundit has been linked with the role on a number of occasions in the past, while he has also coached the Meath minor and Under-21 footballers.

O'Rourke also managed the Irish team in International Rules tests against Australia in 1998 and 1999.