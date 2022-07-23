Brian Cody steps down as Kilkenny senior hurling manager

Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 14:17

The Kilkenny County Board called him the 'greatest manager in the history of hurling'
Brian Cody has stepped down as the Kilkenny senior hurling manager.

The Kilkenny County Board thanked Cody for his "commitment and passion" and called him the "greatest manager in the history of hurling."

Appointed in November 1998, Cody led the Kilkenny team to 11 All-Ireland Hurling Championships (including a record-equalling four in a row between 2006 and 2009), 18 Leinster Championships, 10 National Hurling League titles, seven Walsh Cup titles and an Oireachtas Tournament title.

In a statement, the board said: "On behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere, Kilkenny County Board extends sincere gratitude to Brian for his lifetime of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager, working tirelessly with a single aim, to do what was best for Kilkenny hurling."

It added: "We are aware of the huge debt we owe Brian for the wonderful successes and occasions we have enjoyed as we watched the teams he created play and succeed. Wherever and whenever our games are discussed in the future, Brian Cody’s achievements will be the benchmark managers will be measured by.

"We wish Brian all the best in the future."

