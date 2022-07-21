Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 12:19

Aaron Ramsey absent from Juventus pre-season tour amid uncertainty over future

The 31-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers.
Aaron Ramsey absent from Juventus pre-season tour amid uncertainty over future

By PA Sport Staff

Uncertainty over Aaron Ramsey’s future grew on Thursday when he was left out of Juventus’ squad for the Serie A club’s pre-season tour to the United States.

The 31-year-old Wales midfielder, who spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at cinch Premiership Rangers, has been omitted from Massimiliano Allegri’s travelling party along with Federico Chiesa, Mattia De Sciglio, Kaio Jorge, Arthur Melo, Marko Pjaca and Adrien Rabiot.

Ramsey is in the final year of his lucrative contract at Juve, for whom he made just five appearances last season, and has been linked with a return to former club Cardiff.

The ex-Arsenal player’s career has been blighted by injury, but he remains a key member of the national team as they prepare for their first World Cup since 1958 later this year.

It appears his future lies away from Turin, although his situation is complicated by a reported £400,000-a-week pay packet.

Ramsey made 13 appearances for Rangers and missed a penalty in the shoot-out against Eintracht Frankfurt as they slipped to defeat in the Europa League final.

His importance to Wales means his part in Robert Page’s plans is unlikely to be threatened by his club status, although in an ideal world, both he and his national team boss would want him to be playing regular football ahead of the trip to Qatar.

International team-mate Gareth Bale last month joined Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC on an initial 12-month deal as a free agent after his nine-year stay at Real Madrid had drawn to a frustrating close.

More in this section

Sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson confirmed as LIV Golf Series recruit Sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson confirmed as LIV Golf Series recruit
Football rumours: Chelsea eyeing Josko Gvardiol to replace Cesar Azpilicueta Football rumours: Chelsea eyeing Josko Gvardiol to replace Cesar Azpilicueta
Big spenders Ajax sign Calvin Bassey from Rangers on five-year contract Big spenders Ajax sign Calvin Bassey from Rangers on five-year contract
soccergareth balejuventuscardiffwalesitaly serie aaaron ramseyfifa world cupramseymassimiliano allegri
Henrik Stenson accepts sacking as Ryder Cup captain ‘for now’ after joining LIV

Henrik Stenson accepts sacking as Ryder Cup captain ‘for now’ after joining LIV

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more