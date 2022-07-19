Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 12:23

Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis

Haller’s current club Borussia Dortmund said he underwent medical examinations on Monday after complaining about feeling unwell.
Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis

By PA Sport Staff

Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has thanked his well-wishers after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Haller’s current club Borussia Dortmund have revealed that the 28-year-old underwent medical examinations on Monday after he complained about feeling unwell following training.

Haller said on Twitter: “Thank you all for your many messages of support and affection since yesterday’s announcement. My family and I thank you. I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger.”

Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller
Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller, centre, felt unwell after training on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

A testicular tumour was discovered during Haller’s examinations, with further tests scheduled to take place in a specialist medical facility over the coming days.

Dortmund announced Haller’s diagnoses on Twitter and the club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else.

“The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon.

“We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Haller’s team-mate at Dortmund, England midfielder Jude Bellingham, tweeted his support for the Ivory Coast international.

Bellingham said: “Stay strong and get better soon brother, we’re all with you!”

Haller joined Dortmund from Ajax earlier this month for a reported €31 million, signing a four-year deal, after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.

He spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, making over 50 appearances, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax for £20.25 million in January 2021.

More in this section

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year contract to stay at AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year contract to stay at AC Milan
Napoli sign defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on permanent deal Napoli sign defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on permanent deal
The Open: Rory McIlroy battles Cameron Smith as championship heads for tense climax The Open: Rory McIlroy battles Cameron Smith as championship heads for tense climax
soccerfootballborussia dortmundjude bellinghamwest hamsebastien hallerhaller
Tottenham sign defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough

Tottenham sign defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more