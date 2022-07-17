Sunday sport: Limerick and Kilkenny gear up for All-Ireland hurling final

GAA

Limerick take on Kilkenny this afternoon in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final.

The Treaty are going for a historic three-in-a-row, while the Cats have not won Liam MacCarthy since 2015.

The last team to beat John Kiely's side in championship was Kilkenny back in 2019. Limerick won last year's final against Cork by 16 points.

Throw-in at GAA headquarters is at 3.30pm.

Here's the 'Cats in Numbers' as we look at some of the standout stats! @KilkennyCLG's TJ Reid has scored 2-56 in Championship 2022 to date, and 2 more points will put into first in the 2022 scoring charts! Kilkenny have scored a huge 16-165 this year to date! pic.twitter.com/bI9AhDySDR — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 17, 2022

Golf

Rory McIlroy will look to end his eight-year wait for a Major title today.

The Northern Irishman is joint top of the leaderboard as he prepares for his final round of The Open at St Andrews.

He and Norwegian Viktor Hovland are both 16-under-par, four shots clear of the chasing pack.

Elsewhere, Shane Lowry is in a tie for 13th on seven-under-par. Dubliner David Carey, who is ranked 912th in the world, is on four-under-par and in a tie for 35th place.

Soccer

There are two games down for decision in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division later on.

There's a north-west derby in Ballybofey as Derry City take on Finn Harps.

Kick off there is at 6pm, while at the same time, Sligo Rovers welcome UCD to The Showgrounds.

Sweden will look to top their group at the Women's European Championships this evening.

They take on Portugal in Group C from 5pm.

The Netherlands currently lead the group on goal difference, and they face Switzerland at Bramall Lane from the same time.

Darts

Northern Irish pair Brendan Dolan and Daryl Gurney are both in action at the World Matchplay tournament this afternoon.

World number 23 Dolan takes on Dutchman Danny Noppert at 2pm, while Gurney faces Gary Anderson of Scotland at 3pm.

Cycling

It's Stage 15 of the Tour De France today, with the peloton making a 202.5-kilometre journey from Rodez to Carcassonne this afternoon.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is in the yellow jersey, leading two-time winner Tadej Pogacar by two minutes and 22 seconds overall.

Racing

An eight race card gets under way at The Curragh today from 1.40pm, while the first of seven races at Tipperary goes to post 10 minutes later.