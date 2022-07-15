Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 10:40

Tadhg Beirne and Sam Whitelock's second-row battle could decide Test series

Ireland levelled the three-Test series last weekend with an historic first away win over the All Blacks
Tadhg Beirne and Sam Whitelock's second-row battle could decide Test series

Ed Elliot, PA

Ireland and New Zealand meet on Saturday for a mouth-watering series decider at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The formidable All Blacks cruised to victory in the opening Test in Auckland a fortnight ago before falling to a first home defeat to Ireland last weekend in Dunedin.

Here's a closer look at an intriguing second-row battle which could have a major bearing on the outcome of the series...

Sam Whitelock v Tadgh Beirne
Sam Whitelock and Tadgh Beirne clash in the second row (PA graphic)

Sam Whitelock – Crusaders

Position: Lock
Age: 33
Caps: 133
Debut: versus Ireland, 2010
Height: 6′ 7”
Weight: 20st 13lbs
Points: 30 (six tries)

Only the great Richie McCaw now has more All Blacks caps than the influential Whitelock.

The 33-year-old, who was forced to sit out his side’s dismal display in Dunedin due to a delayed concussion, sets the standards for the hosts and possesses remarkable rugby intelligence.

His return provides a much-needed boost and timely injection of experience for the Kiwis as he starts alongside long-term partner Brodie Retallick for the 61st time at this level.

Half of Whitelock’s international tries came across two meetings with Ireland during his debut year in 2010.

Undoubtedly a game-changer, he was recently hailed as a “modern-day Paul O’Connell” by Ronan O’Gara and will be intent on inflicting more misery on Andy Farrell's side.

Tadhg Beirne – Munster

Position: Lock
Age: 30
Caps: 32
Debut: versus Australia, 2018
Height: 6′ 6”
Weight: 17st 9lbs
Points: 30 (six tries)

Beirne has progressed from the periphery of the international setup to become one of Ireland’s top performers of the Farrell era.

The standout form which earned the 30-year-old a spot on last year’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa extended through the autumn and this year’s Six Nations, culminating in his star showing during last week’s landmark second Test victory.

Accomplished in any position across the back five of the scrum, Beirne is an imposing figure capable of grabbing games by the scruff of the neck.

He is a tackling machine – as evidenced last weekend – a menace at the breakdown, and possesses enviable athleticism, in addition to relentless work-rate.

More in this section

Andy Murray fights back to beat Max Purcell but limps off court with injury Andy Murray fights back to beat Max Purcell but limps off court with injury
Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar feels the pressure Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar feels the pressure
Bundee Aki joins Ireland’s starting XV for New Zealand series decider Bundee Aki joins Ireland’s starting XV for New Zealand series decider
rugbynew zealandtadhg beirneirelandhead to headsam whitelock
Marcus Armitage makes move on second morning of the Open

Marcus Armitage makes move on second morning of the Open

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more