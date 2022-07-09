Damien Comer shoots Galway into All-Ireland Senior Football Final

Muireann Duffy

Damien Comer was again the talisman for Galway, snatching two goals in the second half to put his county into the All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

Derry were first off the mark, with Brendan Rogers taking the first point of the evening, before adding another a few minutes later.

Derry's calm start was in contrast to Galway, who struggled with a number of poor wides in the opening 20 minutes.

Comer eventually put his side on the score-sheet in the 22nd minute, but Derry continued to have the ease of the game to the break.

Damien Comer slots the ball into an empty net to get his second goal of the game for @Galway_GAA. pic.twitter.com/mc1jSaPcbf — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 9, 2022

After an issue with hawkeye saw Shane Walsh's 45 ruled a wide despite splitting the posts, Galway went into the dressing room one point down, 0-4 to 0-3.

However, when the mistake was picked up by officials, the score was amended and the Tribesman returned to the field for the second half level.

Ignited by the turn of fate, Galway took three unanswered points before Comer parted the Derry defence to best Odhran Lynch and take his first goal of the game.

Not holding back, despite having picked up a yellow card in the interim, Comer held his ground in front of goal, capitalising on a Galway turnover in the middle of the field.

A long ball in to the Annaghdown clubman left him with an open goal after Lynch had abandoned his line, with Comer duly finding the back of the net.

A consolation goal from Lachlan Murray at the death tidied up the scoreline from Derry's perspective, however the late surge was not enough to change the outcome - a win for Galway, 2-8 to 1-6.