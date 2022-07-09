Saturday Sport: Derry to face Galway in All-Ireland football semi final

Derry are hoping to book a first All -Ireland football final appearance in 29-years this evening.

They take on Galway in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals, with throw-in at Croke Park at 5.30pm.

Before that, there's a chance for Cavan and Westmeath to lift some silverware in Croke Park. They contest the first ever Tailteann Cup final, which throws in at 3pm.

It's quarter-finals day in the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football championship.

Defending champions Meath face Galway at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park from 19.15.

The same venue hosts the meeting of Armagh and Kerry at 17.00.

Last year's beaten finalists Dublin face Donegal in Carrick-on-Shannon from 14.00.

And Ennis is the venue for Cork's meeting with Mayo at 15.00.

In the relegation play-offs, it's Monaghan versus Waterford at 14.00

TENNIS

It's women's singles finals day at Wimbledon this afternoon.

Third seed Ons Jabeur takes on Elena Rybakina on Centre Court.

Both are playing their first ever Grand Slam singles final, with play due to get underway at 2pm.

RUGBY

Ireland have beaten New Zealand for the first time on New Zealand soil.

This morning's second test finished 23 points to 12 in favour of the visitors in Dunedin.

The All Blacks played most of the game without Angus Ta'avao, who was sent off in the first half.

Andrew Porter scored both Irish tries, with Johnny Sexton kicking 13 points with the boot.

Captain Sexton says it's a significant result.

SOCCER

Dean Williams' first-minute strike was enough to give Drogheda United a 1-nil win at home to Louth rivals Dundalk last night.

Defeat leaves the Lilywhites ten-points adrift of SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers, with only one game in hand.

Gavin Molloy struck twice for Shelbourne last night, who beat Finn Harps 3-1 at Tolka Park.

There are three first round ties in the Women’s FAI Cup this afternoon.

Peamount United entertain Finglas United.

Elsewhere, DLR Waves play Treaty United, and Bohemians face Galway.

Sligo Rovers' game with Douglas Hall is off, with the latter unable to field a team.

At the Women's European Championship, Group C gets underway this evening with the meeting of Portugal and Switzerland in Leigh.

Sweden play the Netherlands from 8pm at Bramall Lane.

GOLF

Cameron Tringale takes a three-shot lead into today's third round at the Scottish Open.

The American will tee off at twenty-to-4 from 7-under par.

Compatriots Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are Tringale's nearest challengers on 4-under.

Padraig Harrington and Jonathan Caldwell both missed the cut on ten-over.