GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Muireann Duffy

Finals and semi-finals fill the GAA agenda this weekend, including the All-Ireland Senior Football semi-finals at Croke Park on Saturday and Sunday.

First up, however, is the All-Ireland Minor Football Final between neighbours Galway and Mayo, who travel to Roscommon to face off at Dr Hyde Park.

Here's all this weekend's GAA fixtures and where you can catch the televised games...

Friday

Galway v Mayo (All-Ireland Minor Football Final) - Dr Hyde Park, 7.15pm. Live on TG4 from 6.45pm.

Warwickshire v New York (All-Ireland Junior Football semi-final) - Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 5pm.

London v Kilkenny (All-Ireland Junior Football semi-final) - Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 7pm.

Saturday

Cavan v Westmeath (Tailteann Cup Final) - Croke Park, 3pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 2.30pm.

Galway v Derry (All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final) - Croke Park, 5.30pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 5.15pm and Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.

Dublin v Donegal (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) - Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm. Live on Spórt TG4.

Monaghan v Waterford (All-Ireland Ladies Football relegation play-off) - Bray Emmets GAA, 2pm.*

Cork v Mayo (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) - Cusack Park Ennis, 3pm. Live on Spórt TG4.

Armagh v Kerry (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) - O'Connor Park, 5pm. Live on TG4 from 4.55pm.

Meath v Galway (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) - O'Connor Park, 7.15pm. Live on TG4 from 7pm.

Sunday

Dublin v Kerry (All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final) - Croke Park, 3.30pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 2.25pm and Sky Sports Arena from 3pm.

*Available to view on the LGFA's website.