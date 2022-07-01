JP McManus Pro-Am to be broadcast live on Virign Media

James Cox

Virgin Media has announced free-to-air coverage of next week's JP McManus Pro-Am.

The golf tournament takes place on July 4th and 5th, and coverage will begin at 2pm on Monday, July 4th on Virgin Media Two.

Current world number one Scottie Scheffler, 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith are among the professionals who will take part in the event at Adare Manor, Co Limerick.

Ten of the world's top 11 golfers will play at the sold-out event.

Tournament host JP McManus said: “We’re privileged to be joined by the world’s greatest golfers; those who have achieved so much in their careers and some incredible personalities to augment the occasion. We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the redesigned Golf Course at Adare Manor, quite a few of them joined us in previous years but may not have seen the work Tom Fazio and his team have done to the course since. Let’s hope for a bit of sunshine to really make what we expect to be a very special couple of days in Limerick.”

The internationally recognised Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990 and attracts many of the world’s top players and celebrities to participate at the Tom Fazio redesigned Golf Course at Adare Manor. All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.