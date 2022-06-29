Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 09:35

Wimbledon day three: Hopes for more home success as Raducanu and Murray feature

A number of home favourites will be in action across singles, doubles and mixed doubles on day three at SW19
PA Sport Staff

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will lead the British charge at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The grand-slam champions are in Centre Court action after Novak Djokovic opens up day three proceedings on the main stage.

A number of home favourites will be vying to reach the last-32, while Harriet Dart will aim to become the 10th Briton into the singles draw when she finally steps on to the grass for her round one contest.

Order of Play

Double trouble

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Joe Salisbury finished runner-up in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Harriet Dart last summer (Steven Paston/PA)

The doubles competition gets under way on Wednesday and Joe Salisbury, the number one ranked player in the world, will begin his quest to win at the All England Club after previous success at the Australian Open and US Open.

Match of the day

Lesia Tsurenko will face her fellow Ukrainian on Wednesday
Lesia Tsurenko will face her fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)

Ukraine duo Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina will meet in the second round on Court 12 on Wednesday knowing whoever succeeds can keep the focus on the war in their home country.

Kalinina is sending money back to her family while Tsurenko revealed on Monday nothing feels important due to the devastation being brought by Russia.

Elsewhere, Andy Murray’s last-64 clash with John Isner could easily go the distance, while British number one Cameron Norrie gets Court One billing against Jaume Munar.

Weather

