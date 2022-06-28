Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 11:36

F1 and Mercedes condemn racism after Nelson Piquet’s slur of Lewis Hamilton

The Brazilian is reported to have been discussing a collision between Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the 2021 British Grand Prix.
F1 and Mercedes condemn racism after Nelson Piquet’s slur of Lewis Hamilton

By Mark Mann-Bryans & Philip Duncan, PA

Formula One and Mercedes have condemned racist language used by former world champion Nelson Piquet towards Lewis Hamilton.

Reports in Brazil claim an interview conducted following the 2021 British Grand Prix has surfaced in which Piquet, 69, uses a racial epithet.

The Brazilian is reported to have been discussing a collision between Hamilton and his title-rival Max Verstappen which saw the Dutchman retire from the race.

The comments have only just come to light and Formula One issued a statement immediately supporting seven-time champion Hamilton.

Motor Racing – Formula One – British Grand Prix Practice Day – Brands Hatch, Kent
Nelson Piquet (right) won the last of his third world championships in 1987, driving under Frank Williams. (PA Archive)

“Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect,” it read.

“His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1.”

Mercedes, too, highlighted the matter as a reason to “strive for a brighter future”.

 

“We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist or discriminatory language of any kind,” their statement read.

“Lewis has spearheaded our sport’s efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track.

“Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future.”

Piquet, who is the father of Verstappen’s current girlfriend, has been contacted for comment.

More in this section

What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised action What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised action
Lewis Hamilton speaks out after Nelson Piquet uses racial slur against him Lewis Hamilton speaks out after Nelson Piquet uses racial slur against him
Novak Djokovic gets Wimbledon title defence underway with win over Kwon Soon-woo Novak Djokovic gets Wimbledon title defence underway with win over Kwon Soon-woo
f1formula onelewis hamiltonracismautonelson piquetpiquet
Serena Williams beaten by Harmony Tan in late-night Wimbledon thriller

Serena Williams beaten by Harmony Tan in late-night Wimbledon thriller

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more