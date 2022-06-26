Sunday sport: Galway and Kerry overcome Armagh and Mayo to make semi-finals

GAA

Galway are into the All-Ireland Football Championship semi-finals following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Armagh.

Johnny Heaney scored a second half goal in normal time for the Tribesmen which looked to have secured their victory.

However, two goals from Aidan Nugent and Conor Turbitt in added time meant it finished 2-14 to 1-17 after almost 80 minutes of play.

There was a large brawl involving both sides at the end of the normal time with red cards shown to Aidan Nugent and Sean Kelly.

They couldn't be separated after normal time or extra time and spot kicks were needed.

Stefan Campbell and Conor Turbitt missed for Armagh before Matthew Tierney slammed home his kick as Galway went through 4-1 winners.

Meanwhile, Kerry will take on Dublin in the All-Ireland Football semi-finals.

That's after the Kingdom beat Mayo in their quarter-final at Croke Park this afternoon.

Matthew Tierney equalises for @Galway_GAA with a fantastic point. pic.twitter.com/QA0L2SO22D — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 26, 2022

Last year’s beaten finalists Wexford will face Roscommon in the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship.

The Model county got the better of Tyrone by 3-14 to 3-9 in Ashbourne while Roscommon booked their spot with a 1-10 to 6 points win over Louth.

The other semi-final will pit Clare against Laois.

The Banner got past Longford 3-11 to 4 points in Birr while Laois took the final game of the day, beating Wicklow by 6-16 to 8 points.

Golf

Seamus Power has gotten his final round of the Travellers Championship underway ten shots off the lead.

The Waterford man is 1 over after 3 holes to move back to 7 under for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy is 1 over par after 10 holes today to move back to 5 under par and in a tie for 43rd place.

World number 15 Xander Schauffele leads Patrick Cantlay by a shot on 17 under par going into round 4.

T7 with a super fan right by his side.@Power4Seamus is loving every moment @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/cNpBoqqJ9J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 24, 2022

Stephanie Meadow is fading during the final day of the Women's PGA Championship in Maryland.

The Antrim native is now 2 over after 9 holes today to move back to level par all round and back to a tie for 13th place.

Leona Maguire is back on 8 over par during the final round.

She is one over after 8 today to move back to a tie for 56th place.

Lexi Thompson now sits at the top of the leaderboard, leading by a shot on 6 under par