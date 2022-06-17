Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 15:16

Porto confirm Fabio Vieira’s Arsenal move as Mikel Arteta strengthens midfield

The £34m signing is the Gunners’ third new recruit of the summer.
By PA Sport Staff

Porto have confirmed the deal to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal for £34million (€39 million).

The 22-year-old Portuguese is Arsenal’s third summer arrival, after goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

Vieira won the player of the tournament award at last year’s European Under-21 Championship.

Mikel Arteta File Photo
Mikel Arteta continues to be busy in the transfer market with Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Vieira will add further creative talent to Arsenal’s ranks, with the highly-rated midfielder having laid on a league-high 14 assists in the 2021/22 Primera Liga campaign.

“The club informs the market that it has reached an agreement with Arsenal FC for the signing, on a permanent basis, of Fabio Vieira for the amount of 40million Euros,” read a Porto statement.

Arsenal are yet to announce the signing but Vieira was understood to have been in north London on Thursday for a medical.

Mikel Arteta is expected to continue to push for further summer recruits at Arsenal, with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus heavily linked to an Emirates Stadium switch and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans another target.

