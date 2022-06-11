Saturday sport: Ulster take on Stormers in South Africa, Mayo face Kildare

Kenneth Fox

Rugby

The second of these season's United Rugby Championship semi-finals has kicked off in Cape Town.

Ulster are up against The Stormers for the right to play The Bulls in next weekend's Grand Final.

They are currently leading The Stormers 15-10 at half-time.

===

Crusaders assistant-coach Andrew Goodman is being linked with the attack-coach vacancy at Leinster.

Felipe Contepomi will depart the role this summer to join Michael Cheika's coaching team at Argentina.

The Irish Times reports that New Zelander Goodman, who played for Leinster in the 2013 season, is now the front-runner to succeed Contepomi.

Soccer

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny's called on his players to take their chance to impress in this evening's Nations League clash with Scotland.

They're still looking for their first ever win in the competition - after going 12 games without one.

Captain Seamus Coleman, defender John Egan and forward Chiedozie Ogbene are missing through injury.

The other match in Ireland's group is just underway with Ukraine facing Armenia.

===

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for €100 million.

The 22-year-old French international, who had also been linked with Liverpool and PSG, has agreed a six-year contract with the European champions.

GAA

Places in the All-Ireland Football quarter-finals are up for grabs at Croke Park this afternoon.

GAA Headquarters plays host to a qualifiers double-header.

Beaten Connacht finalists Roscommon go up against Clare at 3:45pm.

While last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo take on Kildare from 6pm.

===

In the All-Ireland Hurling premilinary quarter-finals, McDonagh Cup winners Antrim are just underway against Cork while Kerry are facing Wexford.

===

It is the opening day of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship.

Holders Meath have just gotten underway at Monaghan in Group B while in Group A, Mayo are taking on Tipp and Dublin are hosting Cavan.

Birr plays host to a double-header this evening with Waterford facing Galway at 5:00pm and Kerry meeting Galway at 7.15pm.

===

The top in Group 2 of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship atre both in action against Ulster opposition.

Reigning champions Galway are hosting Down at Athenry with Kilkenny are away to Antrim.

There is a 5pm start for the clash of Limerick and Offaly - where both sides are seeking their first victory of the campaign.

Golf

Rory McIlroy says he is happy with his position heading into day three of the Canadian Open.

The defending champion resumes from six-under-par at twenty-to-seven Irish time - just one stroke behind leader Wyndham Clark.

Shane Lowry is out an hour earlier from four-under-par.

Cricket

The Irish women's cricket team have been bowled out for 69 in their One Day International against South Africa in Malahide.

Georgina Dempsey top scored with 19 runs as the hosts' innings lasted just 27 overs.