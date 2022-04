According to reports in Italy, football super-agent Mino Raiola has died aged 54.

As reported in The Irish Times, Raiola was one of the best-known soccer agents, having worked with big names such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In 2016, Raiola made the €105 million world record transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

It was reported at the time that Raiola made €25 million from the move.

More to follow...