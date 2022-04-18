Irish Grand National: Lord Lariat springs 40-1 shock win

By Gary Carson, PA

Lord Lariat provided trainer Dermot McLoughlin with a second successive victory in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

A year on from 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan causing an almighty shock in the Easter Monday feature, Lord Lariat got his name on the roll of honour at odds of 40-1 under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon.

While there were plenty of fallers in behind, there was not much change at the front end for much of the three-mile-five-furlong journey, with Frontal Assault giving a bold sight for a long way.

What a finish! 😲



Lord Lariat wins the @BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase at a whopping 40-1 for Paddy O'Hanlon and Dermot McLoughlin 🙌 pic.twitter.com/spGV4euzNn — FairyhouseRacecourse (@Fairyhouse) April 18, 2022

Lord Lariat joined him early in the home straight and galloped on strongly from the second-last to claim big-race glory by almost five lengths.

Frontal Assault filled the runner-up spot, while 11-2 favourite Gaillard Du Mesnil jumped and travelled strongly for a long way but ultimately had to make do with minor honours in third.

Screaming Colours and Early Doors finished fourth and fifth respectively.