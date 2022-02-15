Manchester City on brink of Champions League last eight after Sporting rout

By Andy Hampson, PA, Lisbon

Manchester City all but secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a sensational 5-0 demolition of Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese capital.

Bernardo Silva, one of four former Benfica players booed loudly by the home fans, led the way with two goals in a one-sided first-leg clash at the Jose Arvalade Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling also struck, continuing their rich veins of goalscoring form, while Phil Foden claimed another and Silva was denied a hat-trick by VAR.

City were humbled by Lyon on their last visit to this arena for their rearranged last-eight tie in 2020 but there was no chance of the Portuguese champions producing a similar shock on this occasion.

It was only the second time Sporting had reached the last 16 and their hopes of going much further evaporated within minutes as rampant City tore into them from the first whistle.

The result was put beyond doubt as City raced into a 4-0 lead with some scintillating attacking play in the first half.

It took them just seven minutes to take the lead as Mahrez claimed his ninth goal in his last nine City appearances.

Antonio Adan initially did well to save a Foden shot at his near post but Kevin De Bruyne swooped on the rebound and squared for Mahrez to turn home.

Riyad Mahrez, right, scores Manchester City’s first goal (Isabel Infantes/PA)

An offside flag initially delayed City’s celebrations but the goal was eventually given after a lengthy VAR review.

City doubled their lead 10 minutes later as Silva silenced the home crowd with a stunning strike.

Mahrez was again involved, this time delivering a corner which was deflected into the air. As the looping ball bounced down Silva charged in to lash a half-volley into the roof of the net.

Sporting tried to respond but City also remained alert in defence and Aymeric Laporte calmly cut out a promising run from Pedro Goncalves.

City took a firm grip on proceedings as they scored their third just after the half-hour.

Sporting simply could not get the ball off Mahrez as he turned one way and then another in the box before finding Foden on the six-yard line. A challenge went in but Foden was too quick and skipped over the diving defender to finish calmly.

The procession continued as Silva grabbed his second before the interval. Sterling found plenty of room as he latched onto a lofted ball into the box and pulled back for Silva, whose deflected shot deceived Adan.

The pounding continued for Sporting as De Bruyne then blasted over and Silva had a headed effort disallowed early in the second half.

Silva ran off to celebrate what would have been a hat-trick after sneaking a back-post header past Adan but VAR ruled it out.

Yet City did not have to wait much longer for their fifth and it came in spectacular fashion from Sterling, who picked his spot from 20 yards out and curled a superb effort into the top corner.

The strike, coming after a hat-trick against Norwich last weekend, lifted him into City top 10 all-time scorers with 127.

There was still over half an hour to play but City had done all the damage they needed to do and played out the remainder of the game in a relaxed manner.