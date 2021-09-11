Tyrone topple Mayo in thrilling All-Ireland Football Final

Kenneth Fox

Tyrone have stunned Mayo in the All-Ireland final with a comprehensive 2-14 to 15 points win.

The Ulster champions led 10-8 at half-time as Mayo were looking to win the Sam Maguire for the first time in 70 years.

Meanwhile, this is the first All-Ireland title Tyrone have won since 2008.

They lined out as selected while Oisin Mullin started for James Horan's side at wing back with Enda Hession dropped to the bench.

It was a back and forth game with both teams taking their points well when the chance came.

Mayo came closest to scoring a goal in the first half as Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan strayed off his line a few times, which gave the Connacht champions opportunities.

Mayo's talisman Aidan O'Shea had a great chance with Morgan off his line, but his shot was blocked by a Tyrone defender.

With only a few points between them, Mayo were awarded a penalty, but Ryan O'Donoghue hit the post and squandered a golden opportunity.

A few moments later Tyrone substitute Cathal McShane connected with a high ball as he fisted the ball past the Mayo keeper.

The Connacht side pushed for a goal of their own but to no avail. The game was sealed on 58 minutes as in typical Tyrone fashion a flowing counter-attack ended with a goal from Darren McCurry.