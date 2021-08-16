Liam Sheedy steps down as Tipperary manager

James Cox

Liam Sheedy has stepped down as Tipperary hurling manager after three years in charge.

His backroom staff have also stepped down from their roles.

After taking over in 2018, Sheedy led Tipperary to All-Ireland glory the following season.

His final game in charge was an All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Waterford last month.

“When I returned towards the end of 2018 as Tipperary manager, it was with the primary objective of Tipperary winning another All-Ireland SH championship,” Sheedy said in a statement on Monday.

“We did so in 2019 and having completed three years, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away.

“I have enjoyed the three years immensely and even though none of us expected or wished for the heartache and disruption that Covid-19 caused, I am well aware that sport, even when it was without attendances, played a big part in lifting people’s spirits in the last 12 months.

“I could not have undertaken this role without the help and support of so many people. I want to sincerely thank my wonderful management and backroom teams. Eamon, Tommy, Darragh and Eoin were excellent in all that they did and their dedication was exemplary. I could not have asked for a better team around me.

“The players I worked with over the last three years are an incredible group. Their ability, attitude and commitment were inspiring. I want to thank them all very much and wish them the very best for the future.

“The Tipperary County Board officers, the Tipperary Supporters Club and Commercial Board, and our team sponsors, Teneo, provided constant top-class support and I am very grateful to them for all they did for the team and me.

“My wife Mags, and daughters Aisling and Gemma were, as always, totally supportive of me over the last 3 years and I want to say a big thank you to them and all my family for the invaluable encouragement they gave me at all times.

“I wish Tipperary well for the future, I have no doubt that they will enjoy many more successes.”

Tipperary GAA thanked Sheedy for his three years in charge.

“Liam along with his management team of Darragh Egan, Eamon O’Shea, Tommy Dunne and Eoin Kelly have always made sure that the players who represented the county were prepared to the very highest level.

“Liam leaves the position today having brought great success to the county, guiding a great group of players to All Ireland success in 2019. We wish him well in his retirement and we thank him once again for all he has done for Tipperary GAA and in particular Tipperary hurling.”